Marines with BLT 1/1 conduct platoon level attacks during RUT

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jordan Angerett, a machine gunner with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fires an M240B machine gun while conducting platoon level attacks on range 410 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, as part of Realistic Urban Training exercise, Mar. 3, 2021. RUT is the final shore-based predeployment training exercise for the 11th MEU, and provides an opportunity to plan and execute Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

Date Taken: 03.03.2021