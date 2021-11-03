The Honorable John P. Roth, Acting Secretary of the Air Force, and members of Space Delta 4 pose for a photo in front of a Defense Support Program spacecraft model in the Mission Control Station on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., March 11, 2021. During his visit, Team Buckley demonstrated their alignment with the Department of the Air Force priorities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haley N. Blevins)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2021 19:35
|Photo ID:
|6554493
|VIRIN:
|210311-X-SJ897-1046
|Resolution:
|2700x1800
|Size:
|1003.08 KB
|Location:
|AURORA, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Buckley showcases mission during SecAF visit [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Haley Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
