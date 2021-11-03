Team Buckley showcases mission during SecAF visit

The Honorable John P. Roth, Acting Secretary of the Air Force, and members of Space Delta 4 pose for a photo in front of a Defense Support Program spacecraft model in the Mission Control Station on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., March 11, 2021. During his visit, Team Buckley demonstrated their alignment with the Department of the Air Force priorities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haley N. Blevins)

