    Team Buckley showcases mission during SecAF visit [Image 2 of 3]

    Team Buckley showcases mission during SecAF visit

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Haley Blevins 

    Buckley Garrison

    U.S. Space Force Col. Richard Bourquin, Space Delta 4 commander, briefs the Honorable John P. Roth, Acting Secretary of the Air Force at the Mission Control Station on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., March 11, 2021. Bourquin explained the critical, no-fail missile warning mission of DEL 4. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haley N. Blevins)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2021 19:34
    VIRIN: 210311-X-SJ897-1021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Buckley showcases mission during SecAF visit [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Haley Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SecAF

