Team Buckley showcases mission during SecAF visit

U.S. Space Force Col. Richard Bourquin, Space Delta 4 commander, briefs the Honorable John P. Roth, Acting Secretary of the Air Force at the Mission Control Station on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., March 11, 2021. Bourquin explained the critical, no-fail missile warning mission of DEL 4. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haley N. Blevins)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2021 19:34
|Photo ID:
|6554489
|VIRIN:
|210311-X-SJ897-1021
|Resolution:
|2700x1800
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|AURORA, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
