U.S. Marine Sgt. Brecken Hackler, a squad leader with Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, shouts directions to his squad while conducting range 410 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, as part of Realistic Urban training exercise, Mar. 3, 2021. RUT is the final shore-based predeployment training exercise for the 11th MEU, and provides an opportunity to plan and execute Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey) “conducting range 410,” how does one conduct range 410? You can conduct training on a range but to me this doesn’t make sense.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2021 Date Posted: 03.12.2021 19:27 Photo ID: 6554485 VIRIN: 210301-M-OY155-1004 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 9.76 MB Location: MCAGCC 29 PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines with BLT 1/1 conduct rifle range during RUT [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.