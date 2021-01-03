Marines with BLT 1/1 conduct rifle range during RUT

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Brecken Hackler, a squad leader with Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, waits in a riverbed on range 410 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, during Realistic Urban Training exercise, Mar. 3, 2021. RUT is the final shore-based predeployment training exercise for the 11th MEU, and provides an opportunity to plan and execute Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

