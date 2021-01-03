U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Brecken Hackler, a squad leader with Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, waits in a riverbed on range 410 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, during Realistic Urban Training exercise, Mar. 3, 2021. RUT is the final shore-based predeployment training exercise for the 11th MEU, and provides an opportunity to plan and execute Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2021 19:26
|Photo ID:
|6554484
|VIRIN:
|210301-M-OY155-1003
|Resolution:
|3499x5418
|Size:
|9.31 MB
|Location:
|MCAGCC 29 PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Marines with BLT 1/1 conduct rifle range during RUT [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT