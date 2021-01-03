Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines with BLT 1/1 conduct rifle range during RUT [Image 3 of 6]

    Marines with BLT 1/1 conduct rifle range during RUT

    MCAGCC 29 PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Brecken Hackler, a squad leader with Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, waits in a riverbed on range 410 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, during Realistic Urban Training exercise, Mar. 3, 2021. RUT is the final shore-based predeployment training exercise for the 11th MEU, and provides an opportunity to plan and execute Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2021 19:26
    Photo ID: 6554484
    VIRIN: 210301-M-OY155-1003
    Location: MCAGCC 29 PALMS, CA, US
    29 Palms
    M4
    Scope
    Marine Corps
    rifle

