Mountain music

Cpl. Nicholas Smith, a musician with the 10th Mountain Division Band and recent recipient of the 2020 Finley R. Hamilton Outstanding Military Musician Award, holds his trumpet outside of the band hall on March 11, 2021, on Fort Drum, N.Y. Smith has been a musician at the 10th Mountain Division Band for the past two years and has also composed several musical pieces during his time at Fort Drum.
|03.11.2021
|03.12.2021 14:50
|6554198
|210311-A-XM233-224
|5472x3648
|7.28 MB
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|2
|0
