Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mountain music [Image 2 of 2]

    Mountain music

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Anastasia Rakowsky 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Cpl. Nicholas Smith, a musician with the 10th Mountain Division Band and recent recipient of the 2020 Finley R. Hamilton Outstanding Military Musician Award, holds his trumpet outside of the band hall on March 11, 2021, on Fort Drum, N.Y. Smith has been a musician at the 10th Mountain Division Band for the past two years and has also composed several musical pieces during his time at Fort Drum.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2021 14:50
    Photo ID: 6554198
    VIRIN: 210311-A-XM233-224
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.28 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mountain music [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Anastasia Rakowsky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Taps to honor
    Mountain music

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mountain musician receives distinguished award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #ArmyBand
    #10thMountainDivision
    #FortDrum
    #10thMountainDivisionBand

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT