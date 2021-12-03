U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Rhea, 81st Force Support Squadron force management NCO in charge, speaks with his coworkers in the Sablich Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 12, 2021. Rhea considers genuine, personal, human interaction necessary for authenticity and is beneficial to the workplace when used positively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly L. Mueller)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2021 13:48
|Photo ID:
|6554014
|VIRIN:
|210312-F-LS100-1002
|Resolution:
|5144x3429
|Size:
|3.66 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Supporting a positively authentic workspace [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Kimberly Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Supporting a positively authentic workspace
LEAVE A COMMENT