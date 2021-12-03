Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supporting a positively authentic workspace [Image 2 of 2]

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Mueller 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Rhea, 81st Force Support Squadron force management NCO in charge, displays photos of his family at his desk in the Sablich Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 12, 2021. Rhea considers genuine, personal, human interaction necessary for authenticity and is beneficial to the workplace when used positively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly L. Mueller)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2021 13:48
    VIRIN: 210312-F-LS100-1054
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    This work, Supporting a positively authentic workspace [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Kimberly Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EO
    self
    authentic

