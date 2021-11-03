Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Affairs Soldiers conduct CLS training [Image 2 of 7]

    Civil Affairs Soldiers conduct CLS training

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Armando Limon 

    174th Infantry Brigade

    Sgt. Joshua Sego, assigned to 478th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne), conducts Combat Life Saver (CLS) training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., on March 11, 2021. Observer Coach/Trainers (OC/T) assigned to 174th Infantry Brigade assisted in the training. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 174th Infantry Brigade)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    This work, Civil Affairs Soldiers conduct CLS training [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Armando Limon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    First Army

