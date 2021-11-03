Sgt. Joshua Sego, assigned to 478th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne), conducts Combat Life Saver (CLS) training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., on March 11, 2021. Observer Coach/Trainers (OC/T) assigned to 174th Infantry Brigade assisted in the training. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 174th Infantry Brigade)
This work, Civil Affairs Soldiers conduct CLS training [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Armando Limon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
