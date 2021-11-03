The McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Tax Center is open Monday-Friday until mid-April, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located in building 750. To make an appointment at the tax center, call (316) 759-2487. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2021 10:27
|Photo ID:
|6553578
|VIRIN:
|210311-F-AD239-0045
|Resolution:
|3985x2655
|Size:
|614.16 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, It’s tax time [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Alexi Bosarge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT