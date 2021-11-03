Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    It’s tax time [Image 2 of 3]

    It’s tax time

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A 22nd Air Refueling Wing Airman signs an intake interview and quality review sheet March 11, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. This form helps taxpayers recall all income and expenses from the previous year. The tax center is open to all DoD ID card holders, who must bring printed copies of the following items to file their taxes: last year’s tax return, proof of identity, all forms W-2, 1098, 1099, any other income, ID of child care provider, deductions and credits, Social Security card and proof of account for direct deposit refunds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2021 10:27
    Photo ID: 6553577
    VIRIN: 210311-F-AD239-0039
    Resolution: 4080x2718
    Size: 678.12 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, It’s tax time [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Alexi Bosarge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    It’s tax time
    It’s tax time
    It’s tax time

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    McConnell
    Tax Center
    Tax Time

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT