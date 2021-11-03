It’s tax time

A 22nd Air Refueling Wing Airman signs an intake interview and quality review sheet March 11, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. This form helps taxpayers recall all income and expenses from the previous year. The tax center is open to all DoD ID card holders, who must bring printed copies of the following items to file their taxes: last year’s tax return, proof of identity, all forms W-2, 1098, 1099, any other income, ID of child care provider, deductions and credits, Social Security card and proof of account for direct deposit refunds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)

