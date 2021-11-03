HARLINGEN, Texas - (March 11, 2021) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Joann Consiglio, of Harlingen, Texas, an onboarder assigned to Navy Recruiting Station Harlingen, Talent Acquisition Onboarding Center (TAOC) Alamo City, was recognized as the Fiscal Year 2020 Enlisted Recruiter of the Year and the Enlisted Leads Recruiter of the Year by Cmdr. Michael Files, commanding officer, Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio at the recruiting station. Consiglio, a 1995 graduate of Harlingen High School South, joined the Navy in 2002 becoming a recruiter in 2017. “It is an honor,” said Consiglio, whose son is an aviation ordnanceman in the Navy. “It’s a pleasure to be able to help people who want to be more than what they are today by joining the Navy.” For her meritorious service, Consiglio was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal. NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes two TAOCs which manage more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer, NTAG San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2021 Date Posted: 03.12.2021 08:54 Photo ID: 6553382 VIRIN: 210311-N-ND850-1003 Resolution: 2800x2000 Size: 1.53 MB Location: HARLINGEN, TX, US Hometown: HARLINGEN, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rio Grande Valley Sailor earns NTAG San Antonio Recruiter of the Year Awards [Image 4 of 4], by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.