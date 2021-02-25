Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From childcare to ponytails: How can Sword Athena help you?

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jaylen Molden 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Nichole “Vapor” Ayers, 27th Fighter Squadron Assistant Director of Operations and F-22 Mission Commander, climbs into an F-22, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 25, 2021. Female pilots often struggled to fit their helmets over their buns and more often than not would ultimately have to let the bun down, Ayers prepares to strap in and slip her helmet over her head without worrying about having a bun in her way. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jaylen Molden) 

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Langley
    ACC
    Air Force
    Pilots
    Sword Athena
    ponytails

