From childcare to ponytails: How can Sword Athena help you?

U.S. Air Force Maj. Nichole “Vapor” Ayers, 27th Fighter Squadron Assistant Director of Operations and F-22 Mission Commander, climbs into an F-22, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 25, 2021. Female pilots often struggled to fit their helmets over their buns and more often than not would ultimately have to let the bun down, Ayers prepares to strap in and slip her helmet over her head without worrying about having a bun in her way. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jaylen Molden)

