From childcare to ponytails: How can Sword Athena help you?

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kate “Flare” Archer, F-22 Pilot with the 27th Fighter Squadron, prepares her gear before stepping out to the flight line, onJoint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 25, 2021. The female hair regulation change in AFI 36-2903, allows ponytails and braids in uniform. Before the change, most women would have to wear their hair out of regulation in order for their gear to fit them properly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jaylen Molden)

