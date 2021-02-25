Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    From childcare to ponytails: How can Sword Athena help you? [Image 1 of 2]

    From childcare to ponytails: How can Sword Athena help you?

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jaylen Molden 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Kate “Flare” Archer, F-22 Pilot with the 27th Fighter Squadron, prepares her gear before stepping out to the flight line, onJoint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 25, 2021. The female hair regulation change in AFI 36-2903, allows ponytails and braids in uniform. Before the change, most women would have to wear their hair out of regulation in order for their gear to fit them properly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jaylen Molden) 

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2021 09:09
    Photo ID: 6553361
    VIRIN: 210225-F-GU004-0001
    Resolution: 4150x2741
    Size: 5.04 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From childcare to ponytails: How can Sword Athena help you? [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Jaylen Molden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From childcare to ponytails: How can Sword Athena help you?
    From childcare to ponytails: How can Sword Athena help you?

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    F-22
    Langley
    ACC
    Air Force
    Pilots
    ponytail
    Sword Athena

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT