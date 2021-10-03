Capt. “Buzzer” Randolph, 80th Fighter Squadron C Flight commander, poses for a photo on the flightine at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 10, 2021. In addition to her flight commander responsibilities, Randolph fills multiple roles inside her squadron, to include operations supervisor and instructor pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2021 Date Posted: 03.12.2021 05:41 Photo ID: 6552679 VIRIN: 210310-F-BZ793-2057 Resolution: 5515x3680 Size: 2.82 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf Pack celebrates Women’s History Month: fighter pilot edition [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.