    Wolf Pack celebrates Women’s History Month: fighter pilot edition [Image 3 of 6]

    Wolf Pack celebrates Women’s History Month: fighter pilot edition

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Suzanna Plotnikov 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    First Lt. “Grizzly” Akers, 35th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, laughs at a joke on the flightline at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 8, 2021. Akers studied behavioral science at the Air Force Academy and then discovered her love for flying through their powered flight program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

    This work, Wolf Pack celebrates Women’s History Month: fighter pilot edition [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    heritage
    F-16
    fighter pilot
    Women's history month
    acceleration

