SIGINT Certification Training

A SIGINT Collection Team assigned to 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct collection certification training at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on March 11, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)
|03.11.2021
|03.11.2021 22:36
|6552415
|210311-A-AK380-029
|5623x3749
|1.05 MB
|HI, US
|1
|0
