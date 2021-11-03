Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SIGINT Certification Training [Image 2 of 3]

    SIGINT Certification Training

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    A SIGINT Collection Team assigned to 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct collection certification training at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on March 11, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 22:36
    Photo ID: 6552416
    VIRIN: 210311-A-AK380-041
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SIGINT Certification Training [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Intelligence
    SIGINT

