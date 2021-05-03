Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 7th Fleet, III MEF Conduct Staff Integration [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. 7th Fleet, III MEF Conduct Staff Integration

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Burns 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    210305-N-MM501-1008 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 5, 2021) - Staff Exchange Officer, Capt. Angel Maldonado, assigned to III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) in Okinawa, Japan, is taking part of a ten-week integration with U.S. 7th Fleet and III MEF. The focus of the integration is to ensure the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps aligns with the National Defense Strategy. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shannon Burns)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 22:30
    VIRIN: 210305-N-MM501-1011
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Hometown: BRONX, NY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. 7th Fleet, III MEF Conduct Staff Integration [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Shannon Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    U.S. Marine Corps
    National Defense Strategy

