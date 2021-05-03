210305-N-MM501-1004 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 5, 2021) –Marines, assigned to III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) from Okinawa, Japan, and Sailors, assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet in Yokosuka, Japan, work side by side in support of a ten-week integration with U.S. 7th Fleet and III MEF. The focus of the integration is to ensure the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps aligns with the National Defense Strategy. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shannon Burns)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.11.2021 22:30 Photo ID: 6552409 VIRIN: 210305-N-MM501-1004 Resolution: 4756x3397 Size: 6.72 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Hometown: BRONX, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. 7th Fleet, III MEF Conduct Staff Integration [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Shannon Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.