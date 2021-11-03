10th Tohoku Earthquake Memorial on CFAS

SASEBO, Japan (March 11, 2021) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Command Master Chief Rudy Johnson, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Sasebo District Command Master Chief Hata Koichi and Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade Command Sergeant Major Masanobu Murawaki present flowers onboard CFAS March 11, 2021. 2021 marks the tenth anniversary of the 2011 Great Tohoku Earthquake and Tsunami disaster and CFAS honored the victims with a bell ringing and minute of silence at 2:46 p.m. when the earthquake struck. The earthquake and ensuing tsunami resulted in the deaths of 15,884 people across 20 prefectures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

