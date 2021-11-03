Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Tohoku Earthquake Memorial on CFAS [Image 1 of 4]

    10th Tohoku Earthquake Memorial on CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (March 11, 2021) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Command Master Chief Rudy Johnson, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Sasebo District Command Master Chief Hata Koichi and Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade Command Sergeant Major Masanobu Murawaki present flowers onboard CFAS March 11, 2021. 2021 marks the tenth anniversary of the 2011 Great Tohoku Earthquake and Tsunami disaster and CFAS honored the victims with a bell ringing and minute of silence at 2:46 p.m. when the earthquake struck. The earthquake and ensuing tsunami resulted in the deaths of 15,884 people across 20 prefectures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 20:39
    This work, 10th Tohoku Earthquake Memorial on CFAS [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SASEBO
    commemoration
    JMSDF
    Tohoku earthquake

