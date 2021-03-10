Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SrA Markayla Powers Airman of the Week

    SrA Markayla Powers Airman of the Week

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.03.2021

    Photo by Naoto Anazawa 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Markayla Powers, 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief from Akron, Ohio was selected as the 18th Wing’s Airman of the Week for the week of Mar 15 to 19, 2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Airman of the Week program is an opportunity for outstanding Airmen to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these young leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

    Okinawa
    Kadena Air Base
    Airman of the Week
    Naoto Anazawa
    AOW
    SrA Markayla Powers

