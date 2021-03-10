SrA Markayla Powers Airman of the Week

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Markayla Powers, 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief from Akron, Ohio was selected as the 18th Wing’s Airman of the Week for the week of Mar 15 to 19, 2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Airman of the Week program is an opportunity for outstanding Airmen to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these young leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

