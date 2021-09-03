Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Commander, Naval Surface Forces U.S. Pacific Fleet Visits Naval Station Everett [Image 3 of 4]

    Commander, Naval Surface Forces U.S. Pacific Fleet Visits Naval Station Everett

    EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Soto 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    210309-N-VQ841-1121
    EVERETT, Wash. (Mar. 9, 2021) Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, commander of Naval Surface Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks with Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Devon A. Kreiger aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92). During his visit to Naval Station Everett, Kitchener evaluated the ship’s current state of readiness and conducted a listening session on extremism, diversity, and inclusion with Momsen Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Soto)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 18:58
    Photo ID: 6552142
    VIRIN: 210309-N-VQ841-1121
    Resolution: 6114x3637
    Size: 3.99 MB
    Location: EVERETT, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Naval Surface Forces U.S. Pacific Fleet Visits Naval Station Everett [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Ethan Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commander, Naval Surface Forces U.S. Pacific Fleet Visits Naval Station Everett
    Commander, Naval Surface Forces U.S. Pacific Fleet Visits Naval Station Everett
    Commander, Naval Surface Forces U.S. Pacific Fleet Visits Naval Station Everett
    Commander, Naval Surface Forces U.S. Pacific Fleet Visits Naval Station Everett

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Momsen
    DDG
    NSE
    Ship Visit
    Admiral Visit
    NPASE NW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT