Commander, Naval Surface Forces U.S. Pacific Fleet Visits Naval Station Everett

EVERETT, Wash. (March 9, 2021) Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, commander of Naval Surface Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks with a Sailor aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92). During his visit to Naval Station Everett, Kitchener evaluated the ship’s current state of readiness and conducted a listening session on extremism, diversity, and inclusion with Momsen Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Soto)

