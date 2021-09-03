Commander, Naval Surface Forces U.S. Pacific Fleet Visits Naval Station Everett

210309-N-VQ841-1110
EVERETT, Wash. (March 9, 2021) Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, commander of Naval Surface Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks with a Sailor aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92). During his visit to Naval Station Everett, Kitchener evaluated the ship’s current state of readiness and conducted a listening session on extremism, diversity, and inclusion with Momsen Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Soto)
March 9, 2021
|03.11.2021 18:59
|6552141
|210309-N-VQ841-1110
|6720x4480
|5.3 MB
|EVERETT, WA, US
|4
|0
