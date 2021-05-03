USS Benfold Participates in BAWT 2021

Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) prepare for a Japan Maritime Self Defense Force SH-60 helicopter to land on the ship’s flight deck during the annual U.S.-Japan Bilateral Advanced Warfighting Training Exercise. BAWT focuses on joint training and interoperability of coalition forces, and enables real-world proficiency and readiness in response to any contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deanna C. Gonzales)

Location: PHILIPPINE SEA