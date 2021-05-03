Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) prepare for a Japan Maritime Self Defense Force SH-60 helicopter to land on the ship’s flight deck during the annual U.S.-Japan Bilateral Advanced Warfighting Training Exercise. BAWT focuses on joint training and interoperability of coalition forces, and enables real-world proficiency and readiness in response to any contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deanna C. Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2021 18:38
|Photo ID:
|6552121
|VIRIN:
|210305-N-FO714-4014
|Resolution:
|5662x4210
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Benfold Participates in BAWT 2021 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS
