    USS Benfold Participates in BAWT 2021 [Image 7 of 8]

    USS Benfold Participates in BAWT 2021

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Deanna Gonzales 

    USS BENFOLD

    Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Aliana Valde, from New City, N.Y., waves to a Japan Maritime Self Defense Force SH-60 helicopter as it departs from the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during the annual U.S.-Japan Bilateral Advanced Warfighting Training Exercise. BAWT focuses on joint training and interoperability of coalition forces, and enables real-world proficiency and readiness in response to any contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deanna C. Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 18:38
    Photo ID: 6552120
    VIRIN: 210305-N-FO714-4048
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Benfold Participates in BAWT 2021 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Benfold
    DESRON15
    US7thFleet
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    BAWT

