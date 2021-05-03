USS Benfold Participates in BAWT 2021

Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Aliana Valde, from New City, N.Y., waves to a Japan Maritime Self Defense Force SH-60 helicopter as it departs from the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during the annual U.S.-Japan Bilateral Advanced Warfighting Training Exercise. BAWT focuses on joint training and interoperability of coalition forces, and enables real-world proficiency and readiness in response to any contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deanna C. Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2021 18:38
|Photo ID:
|6552120
|VIRIN:
|210305-N-FO714-4048
|Resolution:
|4635x3392
|Size:
|716.23 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
