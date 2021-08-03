Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Banzhaf 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    2nd Lt. Kristi Newlen, a forward support officer, monitors the artillery’s impact zone during an artillery qualification table March 8, at the Dona Ana Range Complex in New Mexico. Newlen a member of 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division is building strong teams so the battalion can be more lethal and efficient in preparation for an upcoming rotation to the National Training Center. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Banzhaf, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

    This work, Women's History Month [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Brandon Banzhaf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Armored Division

