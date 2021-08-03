2nd Lt. Kristi Newlen, a forward support officer, monitors the artillery’s impact zone during an artillery qualification table March 8, at the Dona Ana Range Complex in New Mexico. Newlen a member of 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division is building strong teams so the battalion can be more lethal and efficient in preparation for an upcoming rotation to the National Training Center. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Banzhaf, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2021 Date Posted: 03.11.2021 17:32 Photo ID: 6552066 VIRIN: 210308-A-FJ427-505 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.67 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women's History Month [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Brandon Banzhaf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.