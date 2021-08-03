Spc. Samantha Shipp, a Fort Worth, Texas native, and gunner with the 4th Battalion, 70th Armor Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, finds time to read after a day’s long battalion artillery qualification table, March 8, at the Dona Ana Range Complex in New Mexico. Soldiers normally pause their self-development during field training exercises because of the long nights and limited time. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Banzhaf, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2021 17:31
|Photo ID:
|6552065
|VIRIN:
|210308-A-FJ427-748
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|13.16 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Women's History Month [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Brandon Banzhaf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT