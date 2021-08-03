Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Women's History Month [Image 1 of 3]

    Women's History Month

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Banzhaf 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Spc. Samantha Shipp, a Fort Worth, Texas native, and gunner with the 4th Battalion, 70th Armor Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, finds time to read after a day’s long battalion artillery qualification table, March 8, at the Dona Ana Range Complex in New Mexico. Soldiers normally pause their self-development during field training exercises because of the long nights and limited time. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Banzhaf, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 17:31
    Photo ID: 6552065
    VIRIN: 210308-A-FJ427-748
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.16 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Brandon Banzhaf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Women's History Month
    Women's History Month
    Women's History Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Women's History Month
    1st Armored Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT