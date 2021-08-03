Spc. Samantha Shipp, a Fort Worth, Texas native, and gunner with the 4th Battalion, 70th Armor Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, finds time to read after a day’s long battalion artillery qualification table, March 8, at the Dona Ana Range Complex in New Mexico. Soldiers normally pause their self-development during field training exercises because of the long nights and limited time. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Banzhaf, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2021 Date Posted: 03.11.2021 17:31 Photo ID: 6552065 VIRIN: 210308-A-FJ427-748 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 13.16 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women's History Month [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Brandon Banzhaf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.