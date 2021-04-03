Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAMC SRU Virtual Army Trials [Image 5 of 5]

    BAMC SRU Virtual Army Trials

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Robert Whetstone 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gene Calantoc, and Master Sgt. Mary Jackson, Soldier Recovery Unit, Brooke Army Medical Center, shoot for record during the Virtual Army Trials air rifle event, March 4, 2021 at Cole High School, Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Both Calantoc and Jackson are among several other BAMC SRU Soldiers vying for selection to Team Army to compete in the DoD Warrior Games in September. (U.S. Army photo by Robert A. Whetstone)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 13:23
    Photo ID: 6551522
    VIRIN: 210304-A-TJ752-1425
    Resolution: 5999x3851
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    This work, BAMC SRU Virtual Army Trials [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Whetstone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defense Media Activity
    Army
    U.S. Army Medical Command
    RHC-C
    Regional Health Command – Central
    ARCP

