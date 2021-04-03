U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gene Calantoc, and Master Sgt. Mary Jackson, Soldier Recovery Unit, Brooke Army Medical Center, shoot for record during the Virtual Army Trials air rifle event, March 4, 2021 at Cole High School, Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Both Calantoc and Jackson are among several other BAMC SRU Soldiers vying for selection to Team Army to compete in the DoD Warrior Games in September. (U.S. Army photo by Robert A. Whetstone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.11.2021 13:23 Photo ID: 6551522 VIRIN: 210304-A-TJ752-1425 Resolution: 5999x3851 Size: 2.04 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BAMC SRU Virtual Army Trials [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Whetstone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.