BAMC SRU Virtual Army Trials

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gene Calantoc, Soldier Recovery Unit, Brooke Army Medical Center, listens to final instructions before participating in the Virtual Army Trials air rifle event, March 4, 2021 at Cole High School, Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Calantoc and several other BAMC SRU Soldiers are vying for selection to Team Army to compete in the DoD Warrior Games in September. (U.S. Army photo by Robert A. Whetstone)

Date Taken: 03.04.2021 Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US