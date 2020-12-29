Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mount Pulaski Soldier Promoted to Colonel in Illinois Army National Guard

    Mount Pulaski Soldier Promoted to Colonel in Illinois Army National Guard

    SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2020

    Photo by Barbara Wilson 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Newly promoted Col. Eric Davis, of Mount Pulaski, Illinois, addresses friends and family during his promotion ceremony at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois Dec. 29

    Date Taken: 12.29.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 13:11
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, IL, US 
    Hometown: MOUNT PULASKI, IL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mount Pulaski Soldier Promoted to Colonel in Illinois Army National Guard [Image 2 of 2], by Barbara Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Illinois National Guard
    Illinois Army National Guard

