Newly promoted Col. Eric Davis’ wife, Bonnie, places his new rank on during a promotion ceremony Dec. 29 at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois. Davis, who has served in the military for 33 years, is the Deputy Chief of Staff for Plans, Operations and Training for the Illinois Army National Guard.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2020 Date Posted: 03.11.2021 13:12 Photo ID: 6551511 VIRIN: 201229-A-YR062-5007 Resolution: 1400x1077 Size: 910.27 KB Location: SPRINGFIELD, IL, US Hometown: MOUNT PULASKI, IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mount Pulaski Soldier Promoted to Colonel in Illinois Army National Guard [Image 2 of 2], by Barbara Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.