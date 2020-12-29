Newly promoted Col. Eric Davis’ wife, Bonnie, places his new rank on during a promotion ceremony Dec. 29 at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois. Davis, who has served in the military for 33 years, is the Deputy Chief of Staff for Plans, Operations and Training for the Illinois Army National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2021 13:12
|Photo ID:
|6551511
|VIRIN:
|201229-A-YR062-5007
|Resolution:
|1400x1077
|Size:
|910.27 KB
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, IL, US
|Hometown:
|MOUNT PULASKI, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mount Pulaski Soldier Promoted to Colonel in Illinois Army National Guard [Image 2 of 2], by Barbara Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
