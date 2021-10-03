AMC Command Surgeon joins TACOM virtual town hall

Col. Matthew Hoefer, Army Materiel Command, Command Surgeon, joined the TACOM Virtual Town Hall on Mar. 10 from his office at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. He helped explain the effectiveness of the vaccine, and attempted to dispel any misinformation about the vaccine.

