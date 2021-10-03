Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC Command Surgeon joins TACOM virtual town hall [Image 1 of 2]

    AMC Command Surgeon joins TACOM virtual town hall

    DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Scott Wakefield 

    U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

    Col. Matthew Hoefer, Army Materiel Command, Command Surgeon, joined the TACOM Virtual Town Hall on Mar. 10 from his office at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. He helped explain the effectiveness of the vaccine, and attempted to dispel any misinformation about the vaccine.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 13:19
    Location: DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US 
    AMC Command Surgeon joins TACOM virtual town hall
    Redstone Arsenal
    AMC
    Command Surgeon
    TACOM
    Detroit Arsenal
    Hoefer

