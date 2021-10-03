Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Werner holds third virtual town hall

    Werner holds third virtual town hall

    DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Scott Wakefield 

    U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

    Maj. Gen. Darren Werner, Commanding General Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, conducted his third virtual Town Hall Mar. 10 at the Detroit Arsenal, Michigan. He discussed many topics including his priorities, the upcoming Extremism Stand-Down, and TACOM’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 13:19
    Photo ID: 6551508
    VIRIN: 210310-A-PC730-458
    Resolution: 866x577
    Size: 94.43 KB
    Location: DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    AMC Command Surgeon joins TACOM virtual town hall
    Werner holds third virtual town hall

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Werner engages workforce in third virtual Town Hall

    TAGS

    TACOM
    Virtual Town Hall
    Werner
    Detroit Arsenal
    Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

