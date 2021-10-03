Maj. Gen. Darren Werner, Commanding General Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, conducted his third virtual Town Hall Mar. 10 at the Detroit Arsenal, Michigan. He discussed many topics including his priorities, the upcoming Extremism Stand-Down, and TACOM’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2021 Date Posted: 03.11.2021 13:19 Photo ID: 6551508 VIRIN: 210310-A-PC730-458 Resolution: 866x577 Size: 94.43 KB Location: DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Werner holds third virtual town hall [Image 2 of 2], by Scott Wakefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.