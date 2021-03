Gen. Jolly visits 501CSW

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Ronald E. Jolly Sr., center, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa logistics, engineering and force protection director, encourages 423rd Security Forces Squadron defenders at Royal Air Force Molesworth, England, March 10, 2021. The 501st CSW hosted an immersion tour for Jolly and his leadership team, demonstrating the mission set and capabilities of several organizations including the security forces, logistics readiness and civil engineer squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

