    Gen. Jolly visits 501CSW [Image 21 of 27]

    Gen. Jolly visits 501CSW

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Justin Eshleman, left, 423rd Civil Engineer Squadron deputy engineer flight chief, briefs Brig. Gen. Ronald E. Jolly Sr., right, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa logistics, engineering and force protection director, about the gate project at Royal Air Force Molesworth, England, March 10, 2021. The 501st CSW hosted an immersion tour for Jolly and his leadership team, demonstrating the mission set and capabilities of several organizations including the security forces, logistics readiness and civil engineer squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    This work, Gen. Jolly visits 501CSW [Image 27 of 27], by SrA Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

