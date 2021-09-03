Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSM 79 Conducts SAR Training [Image 2 of 2]

    HSM 79 Conducts SAR Training

    ROTA, SPAIN

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nathan Carpenter 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Jan. 29, 2021) NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (March 9, 2021) A search and rescue (SAR) swimmer is hoisted from the water into an MH-60R Seahawk Helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Group (HSM) 79, during a SAR swimmer training exercise at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, March 9, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Carpenter)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSM 79 Conducts SAR Training [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Nathan Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Search and Rescue
    Man Overboard
    Seahawk
    Helicopter
    MH-60R

