NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (March 9, 2021) A search and rescue (SAR) swimmer drops into the water from an MH-60R Seahawk Helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Group (HSM) 79, during a SAR swimmer training exercise at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, March 9, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2021 09:30
|Photo ID:
|6551124
|VIRIN:
|210309-N-CO914-1022
|Resolution:
|2604x1736
|Size:
|889.31 KB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HSM 79 Conducts SAR Training [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Nathan Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
