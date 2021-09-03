Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSM 79 Conducts SAR Training [Image 1 of 2]

    HSM 79 Conducts SAR Training

    ROTA, SPAIN

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nathan Carpenter 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (March 9, 2021) A search and rescue (SAR) swimmer drops into the water from an MH-60R Seahawk Helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Group (HSM) 79, during a SAR swimmer training exercise at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, March 9, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Carpenter)

    This work, HSM 79 Conducts SAR Training [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Nathan Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

