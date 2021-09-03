HSM 79 Conducts SAR Training

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (March 9, 2021) A search and rescue (SAR) swimmer drops into the water from an MH-60R Seahawk Helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Group (HSM) 79, during a SAR swimmer training exercise at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, March 9, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Carpenter)

