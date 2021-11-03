Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem soars into Exercise Agile Fury [Image 3 of 3]

    Spangdahlem soars into Exercise Agile Fury

    GERMANY

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Warren Spearman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from the 480th Fighter Squadron flies into action for Exercise Agile Fury at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 11, 2021. These exercises ensure that forces in Europe are ready at a moment's notice to defend coalition partners, allies and U.S interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Warren D. Spearman Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
