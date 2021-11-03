A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from the 480th Fighter Squadron prepares to takes off for Exercise Agile Fury at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 11, 2021. Agile Fury helps to strengthen bilateral partnership between U.S. Forces and NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Warren D. Spearman Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2021 Date Posted: 03.11.2021 09:42 Photo ID: 6551106 VIRIN: 210311-F-BN774-337 Resolution: 2898x1932 Size: 294.26 KB Location: DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spangdahlem soars into Exercise Agile Fury [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Warren Spearman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.