DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (March. 11, 2021) – Air Traffic Controller 1st Class Clayton Alexander, assigned to the Air Operations Department of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, receives the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Capt. R. Wade Blizzard, the commanding officer of NSF Diego Garcia, March. 11, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2021 Date Posted: 03.11.2021 04:12 Photo ID: 6550947 VIRIN: 210311-N-US228-1007 Resolution: 3517x2814 Size: 6.39 MB Location: FPO, IO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Awards Quarters Diego Garcia [Image 4 of 4], by SA Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.