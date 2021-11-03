DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (March. 11, 2021) – Master-at-Arms Chief Jessica Scribner, assigned to the Security Department of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, receives the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Capt. R. Wade Blizzard, the commanding officer of NSF Diego Garcia, March. 11, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2021 Date Posted: 03.11.2021 04:12 Photo ID: 6550944 VIRIN: 210311-N-US228-1005 Resolution: 4163x3330 Size: 9.39 MB Location: FPO, IO Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Awards Quarters Diego Garcia [Image 4 of 4], by SA Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.