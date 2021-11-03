Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spring Advancement Exam [Image 2 of 3]

    Spring Advancement Exam

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    210311-N-EJ241-1035

    MISAWA, Japan (March 11, 2021) – Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Nathan Vega, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 72, participates in the petty officer 1st class Navy-wide advancement exam. CTF-72 leads patrol, reconnaissance and surveillance forces in support of U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 02:46
    Photo ID: 6550925
    VIRIN: 210311-N-EJ241-1035
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Hometown: LAS VEGAS, NV, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spring Advancement Exam [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Advancement Exam
    NAF Misawa
    Rank Advancement

