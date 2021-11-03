Spring Advancement Exam

210311-N-EJ241-1005
MISAWA, Japan (March 11, 2021) – Sailors assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa and tenant commands go through a temperature and wellness check before the petty officer 1st class Navy-wide advancement exam. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)
