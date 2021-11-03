Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Spring Advancement Exam [Image 1 of 3]

    Spring Advancement Exam

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    210311-N-EJ241-1005

    MISAWA, Japan (March 11, 2021) – Sailors assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa and tenant commands go through a temperature and wellness check before the petty officer 1st class Navy-wide advancement exam. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 02:46
    Photo ID: 6550924
    VIRIN: 210311-N-EJ241-1005
    Resolution: 5302x3529
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spring Advancement Exam [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Spring Advancement Exam
    Spring Advancement Exam
    Spring Advancement Exam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Advancement Exam
    NAF Misawa
    Rank Advancement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT