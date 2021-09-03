Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACB-1 Conducts Operations with NASA [Image 2 of 3]

    ACB-1 Conducts Operations with NASA

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Storm Henry 

    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1

    210309-N-DK042-1107 NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (Mar. 9, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Onaje Jones, attached to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1), relays signals given from a U.S. Navy diver during NASA recovery development operations onboard an Improved Navy Lighterage System craft in the San Diego Bay, Mar. 9, 2021. ACB 1 is conducting joint NASA operations with the U.S. Space Force, U.S. Air Force, USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Expeditionary Support Unit 1. ACB 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation in support of amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Storm Henry)

