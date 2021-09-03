ACB-1 Conducts Operations with NASA

210309-N-DK042-1015 NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (Mar. 9, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Onaje Jones, attached to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1), directs a lift of a forward bay cover (FBC) during NASA operations onboard an Improved Navy Lighterage System craft on NAB Coronado, Mar. 9, 2021. ACB 1 is conducting joint NASA operations with the U.S. Space Force, U.S. Air Force, USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Expeditionary Support Unit 1. ACB 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation in support of amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Storm Henry)

