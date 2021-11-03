Hillsboro native honored by Submarine Force Admiral in Japan

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Lt. Cassandra Thompson 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 11, 2021) - Rear Adm. Butch Dollaga, Commander, Submarine Group 7, presents Aerographer’s Mate 2nd Class Clark Ahrendt, a native of Hillsboro, Oregon, with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. Ahrendt, currently assigned to Naval Oceanography Antisubmarine Warfare Center Yokosuka, was recognized for his active engagement in our processes, introduction of new oceanographic products, and delivery of enthusiastic, thoughtful briefs to our Admiral and staff on environmental conditions that may impact operations in the 5th and 7th Fleets. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cassandra Thompson)

